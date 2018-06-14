Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - African English
My dear Ghanaians

Its church, not 'Chech'. Pastor, not 'pastar'. Doctor, not 'Dactar'.

My fellow Nigerians

Its bath, not 'baff'. Our currency is called Naira, not 'narrah'.

My dear Edo people

Its argument, not 'ajument'.

My dear Yorubas

Its Air, not 'hair'. Eight, not 'hate'. Its Van Persie, not 'Fan Persin'.

My dear Ibadan peeps

Its not 'sun tissu', its Sean Tizzle! Its not 'siro' but zero!

My dear Hausa people

Its fifty, not 'pipty'. Its people, not 'fiffle'. Its five, not 'pipe'. Glo, not 'gilo'! Seriously it is 'Tuface weds Annie

Macauley', stop saying 'Toothpaste weds Animal calling'.

My Egun people

Its actually 'MTN' and not 'NTM'!

My dear Calabar peeps

Kindly note its love and not 'rurf'.

My Benue people

Its not 'Lick Loss', its 'Rick Ross'.

My Igbo people

There is nothing like 'thaaasand', it is thousand. It is bed-sheet and not 'bay sheet'. And its thirty, not 'thartie'!

Our Lord's prayer is actually 'Our Father, who at in Heaven. Hallowed be your name...', and not 'Our Father, look at eleven, adaobi thy name...'.
