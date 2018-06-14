My dear Ghanaians
Its church, not 'Chech'. Pastor, not 'pastar'. Doctor, not 'Dactar'.
My fellow Nigerians
Its bath, not 'baff'. Our currency is called Naira, not 'narrah'.
My dear Edo people
Its argument, not 'ajument'.
My dear Yorubas
Its Air, not 'hair'. Eight, not 'hate'. Its Van Persie, not 'Fan Persin'.
My dear Ibadan peeps
Its not 'sun tissu', its Sean Tizzle! Its not 'siro' but zero!
My dear Hausa people
Its fifty, not 'pipty'. Its people, not 'fiffle'. Its five, not 'pipe'. Glo, not 'gilo'! Seriously it is 'Tuface weds Annie
Macauley', stop saying 'Toothpaste weds Animal calling'.
My Egun people
Its actually 'MTN' and not 'NTM'!
My dear Calabar peeps
Kindly note its love and not 'rurf'.
My Benue people
Its not 'Lick Loss', its 'Rick Ross'.
My Igbo people
There is nothing like 'thaaasand', it is thousand. It is bed-sheet and not 'bay sheet'. And its thirty, not 'thartie'!
Our Lord's prayer is actually 'Our Father, who at in Heaven. Hallowed be your name...', and not 'Our Father, look at eleven, adaobi thy name...'.