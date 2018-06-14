A man who makes caskets was going to deliver one of his coffins when his car broke down. Trying not to be late, he put the coffin on his head and began heading to his destination.When the Nigerian policemen saw him, they decided to do the usual by demanding money from him and so they challenged him."Where you dey carry that thing go?! Wey reciept? Wey particulars?"The coffin man instinctively replied, "I don't like the place where I was buried. So I decided to relocate."Five seconds later, the policemen were no where to be found.