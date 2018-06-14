Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Night Classes  (Read 255 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Night Classes
« on: Mar 26, 2014, 01:31 AM »
Akpos and Okon in the office:

OKON: Akpos, I have been attending night classes for five months now because I have exams next week.

AKPOS: Oh!

OKON: Do you know who is Graham Bell?

AKPOS: No.

OKON: He invented the telephone in 1876. If you take night courses you would know this.

The next day, the same discussion happened.

OKON: Do you know who Alexander Dumas is?

AKPOS: No.

OKON: He's the author of "The Three Musketeers", if you take night courses, you would know this.

The next day, once again:

OKON: And do you know who Jean Jacques Rousseau is?

AKPOS: No.

OKON: He's the author of "Confessions", if you take night courses, you would know this.

This time, Akpos got irritated and said:

AKPOS: Do you know who James Ikechukwu Peters is?

OKON: No.

AKPOS: He is your neighbour, screwing your wife since you started taking night courses!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 