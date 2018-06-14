Akpos and Okon in the office:OKON: Akpos, I have been attending night classes for five months now because I have exams next week.AKPOS: Oh!OKON: Do you know who is Graham Bell?AKPOS: No.OKON: He invented the telephone in 1876. If you take night courses you would know this.The next day, the same discussion happened.OKON: Do you know who Alexander Dumas is?AKPOS: No.OKON: He's the author of "The Three Musketeers", if you take night courses, you would know this.The next day, once again:OKON: And do you know who Jean Jacques Rousseau is?AKPOS: No.OKON: He's the author of "Confessions", if you take night courses, you would know this.This time, Akpos got irritated and said:AKPOS: Do you know who James Ikechukwu Peters is?OKON: No.AKPOS: He is your neighbour, screwing your wife since you started taking night courses!