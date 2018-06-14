Akpos and Okon in the office:
OKON: Akpos, I have been attending night classes for five months now because I have exams next week.
AKPOS: Oh!
OKON: Do you know who is Graham Bell?
AKPOS: No.
OKON: He invented the telephone in 1876. If you take night courses you would know this.
The next day, the same discussion happened.
OKON: Do you know who Alexander Dumas is?
AKPOS: No.
OKON: He's the author of "The Three Musketeers", if you take night courses, you would know this.
The next day, once again:
OKON: And do you know who Jean Jacques Rousseau is?
AKPOS: No.
OKON: He's the author of "Confessions", if you take night courses, you would know this.
This time, Akpos got irritated and said:
AKPOS: Do you know who James Ikechukwu Peters is?
OKON: No.
AKPOS: He is your neighbour, screwing your wife since you started taking night courses!