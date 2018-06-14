In secondary school, I was very poor in maths. During exams, I'd get between 2% and 8%. The results used to be announced sequentially, that is from the lowest to the highest marks. So I would always be the first or second to be called out. One day, the maths results were announced and my name wasn't among the first to be called out.The teacher got to 30%, 40%, 50%, 60% and 70%, still my paper had not been called out. Everyone in the class kept looking at me asking, "Guy what's up? How did you pass this exam?"By the time the teacher got to 80%, I was already grinning in excitement. When he got to 90%, he had only one paper remaining. I then asked myself, could I have scored 90% in maths? I was feeling very anxious and happy now. I thought my dreams have been answered. The whole class was amazed as everyone kept looking at me. It was unbelievable.Finally the teacher looked up and said, "A stupid student here did not write his name on the paper and he scored 0%. If you have not received your paper come and get it now!"I FAINTED!