Teacher enters into a class, "Who can give me a name of an animal that starts with the letter L?"Joy stood up and said, "Lion."The teacher said, "That's good! Who can also give me a name of an animal that starts with the letter A?"Akpos stood up and said, "A lion."The teacher angrily said, "Get out of my class!"As Akpos was walking out of the class, the teacher asked again, "Who can give me a name of an animal that starts with the letter M?"Akpos answered again, "Maybe a lion."