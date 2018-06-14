Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Stupid Students
TEACHER: Who is the President of Nigeria?

CHILDREN: (They all chorused) Lamido Sanusi!

TEACHER: Correct! Who is the Minister of Defence?

CHILDREN: Asari Dokubo!

TEACHER: Good! What is the capital city of Nigeria?

CHILDREN: Enugu!

TEACHER: Very good! Who composed the National Anthem?

CHILDREN: D-Banj!

TEACHER: Excellent. What do you call people from Moscow?

CHILDREN: Mosquitoes!

TEACHER: Perfect! How much is 2 + 5?

CHILDREN: 25!

TEACHER: That's great! You're going to be stupid like this until your government increases my salary!
