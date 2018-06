Good medical advice from the Jewish sages of old:1. F***ing once a week is good for your health, but it's harmful if done every day.2. F***ing relaxes your mind and body.3. F***ing refreshes you.4. After F***ing, don't eat too much; go for more liquids.5. Try f***ing in bed because it can save you valuable energy.6. F***ing can even reduce your cholesterol levels.So remember, FASTING is good for your health and may God cleanse your dirty mind!