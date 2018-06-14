One day, a woman wanted to make a fool out of her hubby. So she decided to write him a letter saying she is tired of him and didn't want to live with him anymore and after writing, she put the letter on the table in the bedroom before hiding under the bed.When her hubby came back home, he saw the letter and read it. Then he also wrote something on it and began to sing and dance, changing his clothes. He got his phone, dialled someone and said, "Hey babe, I will still be joining you, as for the other fool, it has finally dawned on her that I was fooling around with her and has left. I was really wrong to have married her. I wish I had known you earlier. See you soon honey!".The hubby walked out of the room.In tears and very upset, the woman got up from under the bed and decided to go and read what the hubby wrote on the letter. When she got the letter, it said, "APRIL FOOL!!! Got you didn't I? I COULD see your trailing feet under the bed."