Akpos was trying to prove his love for his girlfriend and the following conversation ensued.AKPOS: I can do anything for you. I can swim the oceans for you. I can run round the world for you, all for your love.GIRLFRIEND: (Flattered) OK. I have one question for you.AKPOS: What?GIRLFRIEND: Can you die for me?AKPOS: Nooo! My love for you is an undying love.