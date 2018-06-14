One faithful day, Jesus was accompanied by his twelve disciples who were going around doing miracles and preaching the gospel. They got to a point where the disciples were tired and hungry, so Jesus told them to pick some stones that were laid on the floor. Judas being who he was picked up the least. On seeing this, Jesus turned the stones into bread for them so therefore Judas got the least.On the next day, they were going about their normal business and they got tired again, Jesus again told them to pick up stones. Due to what happened the previous day, Judas decided to pick a sack full of it. Jesus seeing what Judas had done told the disciples to carry what they had taken to Jerusalem.