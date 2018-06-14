Someone calls you at 2am and asks, "Are you sleeping?"Response: "No! I'm selecting beans."When its raining and someone notices you going out yet they ask, "Are you going out in this rain?"Response: "No! In the next one."You are making out with your girlfriend then you start pulling her panties then she asks, "What are you trying to do?"Response: "I want to wash it for you."They see you coming out of the bathroom wet, yet they ask, "Did you just have a bath?"Response: "No, I fell into the toilet bowl."You're standing in front of the elevator on the ground floor going to your office, yet they ask, "Are you going up?"Response: "No, I'm waiting for my Office to come down and get me."Your boyfriend comes home with a bunch of flowers, and you still ask, "Are those flowers?"Response: "No baby, they're condoms!"You are in a queue at the cinema to buy ticket, a friend see's you and asks, "What are you doing here?"Response: "I'm here to pay my school fees."You are relieving yourself in the toilet and someone knocks the door and tries to open it. It’s obviously locked. And then the person asks, “Is anybody in there?”Response: “No. The shit locked the door and is talking to you.”You stumble and fall into a gutter and your leg is bent at an awkward angle. People gather and ask, “Are you okay?”Response: "No. I'm just hanging out my leg, waiting for it to dry.”