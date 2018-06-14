Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Untimely Confessions
A woman prepared some vegetable soup for herself and her husband. When they were about to eat, the following conversation began.

HUSBAND: Where did you get the vegetables from?

WIFE: I got it from Mr. Sand's garden.

HUSBAND: What?! From that wizard?! How I'm I to know that the wizard didn't poison the vegetables?

WIFE: I have an idea.

She gave some to her dog. After some time, the dog went to play.

WIFE: See? The food isn't poisoned.

HUSBAND: OK. Let's eat then.

After eating, their maid came crying.

WIFE: What happened?

MAID: Bingo is dead!

HUSBAND: What? The food is poisoned!

HUSBAND: (Feeling sober and guilt filled upon realising he's going to die in a couple of minutes) I need to make a confession!

WIFE: What?

HUSBAND: When you aren't at home, I and your maid use to have intercourse in my room.

WIFE: (Feeling angry but immediately realising this is futile) I forgive you.

WIFE: I too have a confession to make. Promise to forgive as I have.

HUSBAND: OK  

WIFE: The children aren't yours. They are the Gateman's.

Immediately after, the Gateman came in.

GATEMAN: Oga. The man who hit the dog with his car is outside. He says he wants to apologise for killing the dog.
