Hilarious Joke - The Real Bank
GIRL: Honey, where are you?

BOY: I'm at the bank.

GIRL: OK. I need N25,000 to make my hair, N50,000 to go shopping and N100,000 for my pocket money.

BOY: Baby, I mean I'm at the bank of a river. Do you want fish?
