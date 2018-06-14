Jun 14, 2018, 12:23 AM
Hilarious Joke - The Real Bank
Author
Topic: Hilarious Joke - The Real Bank (Read 233 times)
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
N
Hilarious Joke - The Real Bank
«
on:
Apr 03, 2014, 09:31 PM »
GIRL: Honey, where are you?
BOY: I'm at the bank.
GIRL: OK. I need N25,000 to make my hair, N50,000 to go shopping and N100,000 for my pocket money.
BOY: Baby, I mean I'm at the bank of a river. Do you want fish?
