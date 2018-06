DAD: Watch out you fool! A truck is coming, put on the trafficator! Oh no! Its raining, quick put on the wipers! Oh my God, a speed bump slow down your speed! Hurry up, your mom said we should be home now! You are such a terrible driver! Watch out for those cows! Seat belt! Put on your seat belts or else FRSC will...PAUL: Dad!!!DAD: WHAT?!PAUL: When will we actually start the engine of the car?