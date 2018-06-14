In a Sunday school class one Sunday morning, after a very interesting topic, the teacher asked if there was Any question? Akpos raised up his hand looking very confused.
AUNTY: What is your question Akpos?
AKPOS: Aunty, you said the children of Israel escaped from Egypt?
AUNTY: Yes.
AKPOS: The children of Israel also crossed the red sea?
AUNTY: Good.
AKPOS: The children of Israel also sinned against God?
AUNTY: Yea!
AKPOS: The children of Israel pulled down the mighty wall of Jericho?
AUNTY: What exactly is your question Akpos?
AKPOS : Aunty, when the children of Israel were doing all these, where were the Adults of Israel?