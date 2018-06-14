Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Children of Israel  (Read 210 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Children of Israel
« on: Apr 04, 2014, 09:32 PM »
In a Sunday school class one Sunday morning, after a very interesting topic, the teacher asked if there was Any question? Akpos raised up his hand looking very confused.

AUNTY: What is your question Akpos?

AKPOS: Aunty, you said the children of Israel escaped from Egypt?

AUNTY: Yes.

AKPOS: The children of Israel also crossed the red sea?

AUNTY: Good.

AKPOS: The children of Israel also sinned against God?

AUNTY: Yea!

AKPOS: The children of Israel pulled down the mighty wall of Jericho?

AUNTY: What exactly is your question Akpos?

AKPOS : Aunty, when the children of Israel were doing all these, where were the Adults of Israel?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 