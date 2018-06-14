Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Questionaire
Nawa for all these rich people. Akpos went to see a friend from a very rich family. The maid approached Akpos and asked:

MAID: What would you like to have; fruit juice, yoghurt, tea, chocolate, cappuccino , frapuccino or coffee?

AKPOS: Tea please.

MAID: Ceylon tea, Indian tea, herbal tea, kericho gold tea, bush tea or green tea?

AKPOS: Ceylon tea please.

MAID: How do you want it; black or white?

AKPOS: White.

MAID: Milk or fresh cream?

AKPOS: With milk.

MAID: Goat milk or cow milk?

AKPOS: Cow milk.

MAID: Freeze-land cow or Afrikaner cow?

AKPOS: (Thinking), let me have freeze-land cow.

MAID: Would you like it with sweetener, sugar or honey?

AKPOS: Sugar.

MAID: Bee sugar or cane sugar?

AKPOS: Cane sugar

MAID: White, brown or yellow sugar?

AKPOS: Abeg, forget about the tea, just give me a glass of water.

MAID: Mineral, tap or distilled water?

Akpos: Mineral water.

MAID: Flavoured or non-flavoured?

AKPOS: Infact get me an empty glass!

MAID: Do you want a tumbler, wine glass, champagne flute or a beer mug?  

AKPOS: Abeg, free me, I go fast"

MAID: Wet fast or dry fast?
