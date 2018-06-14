Nawa for all these rich people. Akpos went to see a friend from a very rich family. The maid approached Akpos and asked:MAID: What would you like to have; fruit juice, yoghurt, tea, chocolate, cappuccino , frapuccino or coffee?AKPOS: Tea please.MAID: Ceylon tea, Indian tea, herbal tea, kericho gold tea, bush tea or green tea?AKPOS: Ceylon tea please.MAID: How do you want it; black or white?AKPOS: White.MAID: Milk or fresh cream?AKPOS: With milk.MAID: Goat milk or cow milk?AKPOS: Cow milk.MAID: Freeze-land cow or Afrikaner cow?AKPOS: (Thinking), let me have freeze-land cow.MAID: Would you like it with sweetener, sugar or honey?AKPOS: Sugar.MAID: Bee sugar or cane sugar?AKPOS: Cane sugarMAID: White, brown or yellow sugar?AKPOS: Abeg, forget about the tea, just give me a glass of water.MAID: Mineral, tap or distilled water?Akpos: Mineral water.MAID: Flavoured or non-flavoured?AKPOS: Infact get me an empty glass!MAID: Do you want a tumbler, wine glass, champagne flute or a beer mug?AKPOS: Abeg, free me, I go fast"MAID: Wet fast or dry fast?