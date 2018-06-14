Akpos wanted to use his ATM card but the machine kept on rejecting the card. A frustrated Akpos called his bank help line.AKPOS: (Angry) So what's wrong with my ATM card.CALL GIRL: I'm sorry sir, can I cross check your account please?AKPOS: Please be fast joor, my clients from London are waiting.CALL GIRL: Sir, I have checked your account, everything is alright here and you should be able to use your card. Are you sure your card is not damaged or broken?AKPOS: Are you insane? What are you insinuating? No one takes good care of their ATM card like I do.CALL GIRL: Okay sir, are you also sure the surface isn't wet or stained with dirt?AKPOS: Are you mad? ATM card whey I dey pet like egg. As a matter of fact, I even laminated it last week when I laminated my identity card.