Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - ATM Card  (Read 340 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - ATM Card
« on: Apr 05, 2014, 09:33 AM »
Akpos wanted to use his ATM card but the machine kept on rejecting the card. A frustrated Akpos called his bank help line.

AKPOS: (Angry) So what's wrong with my ATM card.

CALL GIRL: I'm sorry sir, can I cross check your account please?

AKPOS: Please be fast joor, my clients from London are waiting.

CALL GIRL: Sir, I have checked your account, everything is alright here and you should be able to use your card. Are you sure your card is not damaged or broken?

AKPOS: Are you insane? What are you insinuating? No one takes good care of their ATM card like I do.

CALL GIRL: Okay sir, are you also sure the surface isn't wet or stained with dirt?

AKPOS: Are you mad? ATM card whey I dey pet like egg. As a matter of fact, I even laminated it last week when I laminated my identity card.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 