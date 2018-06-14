Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Bad Exam Day  (Read 247 times)

Hilarious Joke - Bad Exam Day
« on: Apr 07, 2014, 01:32 PM »
EXAMINATION OFFICER: What's wrong? You are looking tensed? Did you forget your ID card or calculator?

STUDENT: Sir! I mistakenly brought tomorrow's examination cheating material today.
