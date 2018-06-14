A governor attended a church service. After the pastor had spent hours preaching on repentance, he made an alter call but nobody responded. He made the alter call again and this time, only a young lad raised up his hand ready to receive the gospelSurprisingly, the governor stood up, went to the altar and wrote the young lad a ten million naira check for his courage. He then advised others to summon theirs. After advising the congregation to do the same, the whole church raised up their hands to give their lives to Jesus. When he turned to give the pastor the mic, he was surprised to see the pastor raising his own hands too!