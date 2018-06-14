Akpos mistakenly sent two million naira to a wrong phone number via Mobile Money. He realized that before the person would withdraw the money, he had to think of what to do to get his money back. He immediately sent this text to the number:"Hello Dark and Worthy Initiate, I hope you are okay, I believe you've received the money I sent you for the initiation ceremony into Eternal Mystical Order Of Glorious Satanism (EMOGS) in the Ogboni Fraternity scheduled to happen at midnight tomorrow. That money is only for transport, I will send you more for pocket money and there are riches awaiting you."Two weeks after the initiation, your closest family member will die mysteriously and this death will unlock your ticket to wealth, ability to fly at night and change into all kinds of animals to deliver your various assignments. Remember to carry a syringe and needle meant to draw your blood every 20 minutes. Please don't be late because the Viceroy of Satan himself will be present to officiate the ceremony. Thanks in advance. But just in case you are not ready to join, please send back the money otherwise you will die in the next 24 hours."Three minutes later, he got a message that says: "I will take my chances."