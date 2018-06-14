"Abeg DRESS BACK.""If I hear PIM, you go hear WEEEN.""Have they BROUGHT light?""The film is SWEET""Please help me SLOW that fan.""Mummy HAVE come.""I'll tell my daddy FOR YOU.""Have you paid your school fees MONEY?""See as you BAFF up.""Put the bread inside LYLON.""I strong KAKARAKA!""Oya COME and be going.""I KUKUMA don't have your time.""SHEBI you have BB charger.""See how her eye is ENTERING my food.""Did you see the SOUND of my ringtone?""I know you have come since because I HEAR your perfume.""Give me a blue pen of any COLOUR.""Pick up the paper and FALL in the dustbin.""Both of you stand together SEPARATELY.""I have two daughters; Both are GIRLS.""Seeing identical twins, the principal said, 'you look together, are you TWICE?""You three girls, BOTH OF YOU come here and follow me.""They are EATING jealous of me.""I never hurt people INTERNATIONALLY.""Close the window, this weather is COMING inside."You can add more MADE IN NIGERIA ENGLISH in the comment box below.