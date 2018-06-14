Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Shoot Your Wife
A Man faced the Court after he caught his Wife cheating.

JUDGE: Why did you shoot your Wife and not the Man?

MAN: Your honour It's kinda hard having to shoot a different Man every week!


