Hilarious Joke - M.P Akpos
OFFICER EAZY: What is your name?

AKPOS: M.P sir.

OFFICER EAZY: Meaning?

AKPOS: Michael Peter sir.

OFFICER EAZY: Your father's name?

AKPOS: M.P sir.

OFFICER EAZY: What does that mean?

AKPOS: Moses Peter sir.

OFFICER EAZY: Your native place?

AKPOS: M.P sir.

OFFICER EAZY: Dose that mean Makurdi Purum?

AKPOS: No, Minna Port sir.

OFFICER EAZY: What is your qualification?

AKPOS: M.P sir.

OFFICER EAZY: (Angry) What does that mean again?!

AKPOS: Medical Physiology.

OFFICER EAZY: So why do you need a job?

AKPOS: M.P sir.

OFFICER EAZY: (Feeling very frustrated) Meaning?

AKPOS: Money Problem sir.

OFFICER EAZY: What is your personality?

AKPOS: M.P sir.

OFFICER EAZY: (Tired of Akpos antics now) Would you explain yourself and stop wasting my time?

AKPOS: Melancholic Personality.

OFFICER EAZY: I see. I will get back to you.

AKPOS: Sir, how's my M.P?

OFFICER EAZY: And what's that again?

AKPOS: My Performance sir.

OFFICER EAZY: M.P.

AKPOS: What's that?

OFFICER EAZY: Mental Problematic!
