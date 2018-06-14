OFFICER EAZY: What is your name?AKPOS: M.P sir.OFFICER EAZY: Meaning?AKPOS: Michael Peter sir.OFFICER EAZY: Your father's name?AKPOS: M.P sir.OFFICER EAZY: What does that mean?AKPOS: Moses Peter sir.OFFICER EAZY: Your native place?AKPOS: M.P sir.OFFICER EAZY: Dose that mean Makurdi Purum?AKPOS: No, Minna Port sir.OFFICER EAZY: What is your qualification?AKPOS: M.P sir.OFFICER EAZY: (Angry) What does that mean again?!AKPOS: Medical Physiology.OFFICER EAZY: So why do you need a job?AKPOS: M.P sir.OFFICER EAZY: (Feeling very frustrated) Meaning?AKPOS: Money Problem sir.OFFICER EAZY: What is your personality?AKPOS: M.P sir.OFFICER EAZY: (Tired of Akpos antics now) Would you explain yourself and stop wasting my time?AKPOS: Melancholic Personality.OFFICER EAZY: I see. I will get back to you.AKPOS: Sir, how's my M.P?OFFICER EAZY: And what's that again?AKPOS: My Performance sir.OFFICER EAZY: M.P.AKPOS: What's that?OFFICER EAZY: Mental Problematic!