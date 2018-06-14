OFFICER EAZY: What is your name?
AKPOS: M.P sir.
OFFICER EAZY: Meaning?
AKPOS: Michael Peter sir.
OFFICER EAZY: Your father's name?
AKPOS: M.P sir.
OFFICER EAZY: What does that mean?
AKPOS: Moses Peter sir.
OFFICER EAZY: Your native place?
AKPOS: M.P sir.
OFFICER EAZY: Dose that mean Makurdi Purum?
AKPOS: No, Minna Port sir.
OFFICER EAZY: What is your qualification?
AKPOS: M.P sir.
OFFICER EAZY: (Angry) What does that mean again?!
AKPOS: Medical Physiology.
OFFICER EAZY: So why do you need a job?
AKPOS: M.P sir.
OFFICER EAZY: (Feeling very frustrated) Meaning?
AKPOS: Money Problem sir.
OFFICER EAZY: What is your personality?
AKPOS: M.P sir.
OFFICER EAZY: (Tired of Akpos antics now) Would you explain yourself and stop wasting my time?
AKPOS: Melancholic Personality.
OFFICER EAZY: I see. I will get back to you.
AKPOS: Sir, how's my M.P?
OFFICER EAZY: And what's that again?
AKPOS: My Performance sir.
OFFICER EAZY: M.P.
AKPOS: What's that?
OFFICER EAZY: Mental Problematic!