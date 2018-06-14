CRAZINESS is when you buy a BLACKBERRY PORSCHE for 350,000 naira and at the same time owing your landlord one year rent in your 'face-me-I-face-you' apartment.FAITH is using the last money on you to buy a wallet. What will you put inside d wallet, a condoms?STUPIDITY is having SIX BIG CARS while living in a small rented apartment.WEALTH is when you buy a first class return ticket to UK just to pick up a forgotten wrist watch.WASTAGE is buying a big MANSION at Asokoro in Abuja and only your mai-guard and housemaid lives in it.TROUBLE is slapping a soldier in front of a quarter-guard in a barracks. You may not live well enough to tell the story.IRONY is having the chairman of an Okada Association driving a Range Rover Sport.FOOLISHNESS is taking a 5,000 naira cab to watch a film of 1,000 naira at Silverbird Cinemas. You could have waited for the pirated version or better still 'Molues' abound.LOVE is buying 'suya' for your girlfriend while you eat only the onions with tears gushing out from your eyes. If all guys can be like you.MADNESS is when a lady flirts with a Rich HIV/AIDS victim so as to get money to buy BRAZILIAN HAIR. Any to get your desired hair-style.DIRTINESS is when cockroaches, rats, ants and spiders become your room-mates and you say, ''God created them for a purpose.'' Big lie! No money to buy rat-traps and insecticides.SADNESS is when you finish reading this and you don't laugh but frown your face.You can give more examples in the comment box below.