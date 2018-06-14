Akpos, just getting home from school runs up to his dad, "Daddy, daddy! I'm the only one in my class that can count to ten. Why do you think so?""Well, that's because you're from Warri son." The dad responses.The next day Akpos gets home from school, "Daddy, daddy! I'm the only one in my class that knows all the letters in the alphabet. Why do you think so?""That's because you're from Warri son." The dad tells him again.The next day Akpos busts through the door, "Daddy. daddy! I'm the only one in school who has a large penis, is that because I'm from Warri?"The dad looks at him and says, "No that's because you're 22."