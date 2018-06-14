1. Going to your boyfriend's or girlfriend's house without being invited = OFFSIDE.
2. Dating a girl today and having intercourse on the same day = FREE-KICK.
3. Condom = GOALKEEPER.
4. Condom breaks = PENALTY.
5. Abortion = RED CARD.
6. A girl with lots of energy = DEFENDER.
7. Having intercourse without a condom = OWN GOAL.
8. Taking a lot of time without coming = MAN OF THE MATCH.
9.Having intercourse with three girls in a day = HAT-TRICK.
10. Having many chicks and b***ging all = MVP.
11. Having intercourse with your ex = FRIENDLY MATCH.
12. Eight years of intercourse without having a child = ARSENAL.
13. After two rounds, you request for more =EXTRA TIME.
14. Taking it gently when having intercourse = FAIR PLAY.
15. Biting her n!pples = SUAREZ.
16.Two legs on shoulder = THROWING.
17. Asking her 'how do you want it' = TAKING INSTRUCTIONS FROM THE SIDELINE.
18. A lady using pills after intercourse and still gets pregnant = DEFENSIVE ERROR.
19.Girl being pregnant = GoOoOoOallllll.
20.Your guy steals your chick= TRUE PASS.
21.Having intercourse with a girl and your mum opens the door= INJURY.
22.You and your girl break up= GAME OVER.
23. Girl tell you to stop= YELLOW CARD.
24. Changing boyfriend or girlfriend every month and still not satisfy and later go back to your ex = CHELSEA.
25. Having intercourse with your ex and your friend joined in= SUBSTITUTION.
26. Spending lots of money on a particular girl just to have intercourse her= MANCHESTER CITY.
