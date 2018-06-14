A man was being interviewed for a job.
"Were you in the service?" asked the interviewer.
"Yes, I was a marine," responded the applicant.
"Did you take a part in any military actions?"
"I was in Iraq for two years and I have a partial disability."
"May I ask what happened?"
"Well, I had a grenade blown up between my legs and I lost both testicles."
"You're hired. You can start on Monday at 10 am."
"When does everyone else start? I don't want any preferential treatment because of my disability."
"Everyone else starts at 7 am but I might as well be honest with you. Nothing gets done between 7 and 10. We just sit around scratching our balls trying to decide what to do first."