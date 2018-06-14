Hi,everyone:
This is Elly from Ningbo Wencheng International Student Internship Inc
Nice to meet you!
This is a very good chance for your getting more international experience when you are a students and you are willing to invest on abroad internship or tour.If do so,it makes more success in your future career and how to use your right view to know this world.
We are specialized in supplying the service of student internship,student tour and student mandarin Training in China.Please check on www.nowisi-internship.com
.
If you have any interesting or any plan,our Nowisi team will help for practise your plan
Happy Everyday For You!
Service Manager : Elly