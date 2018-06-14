Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - What Are Friends For?  (Read 258 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - What Are Friends For?
« on: Apr 15, 2014, 05:31 PM »
Akpos and Ochuko were drinking palm wine together. Ochuko said, "Akpos, I have a confession to make."

Akpos asked, "What is it?"

Ochuko said, "Last week, I slept with your wife. I am sorry."

Akpos shouted, "You slept with my wife?!"

Ochuko said, "Please forgive me."

Akpos cooled down and said, "What are friends for? I forgive you."

The following week, Ochuko was furious that someone had harvested all his crops in his farmland. During their drinking time in the evening, Akpos said to Ochuko, "Ochuko, I have a confession to make."

Ochuko asked, "What is it?"

Akpos said, "I was the one who harvested all your crops. I am very sorry I did that."

Ochuko, after getting angry, said, "What are friends for? I forgive you."

Two weeks later, they were drinking palm wine together when Ochuko said to Akpos, "Akpos, I have a confession to make."

Akpos asked, "What is it?"

Ochuko said, "I poisoned your drink because I was angry with you. Please forgive me.

Akpos said, "So you poisoned my drink? Anyway what are friends for? I forgive you. I also have a confession to

make."

Ochuko asked, "What is it?"

Akpos said, "I am sorry! I exchanged our drinks. Please forgive me!"
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 