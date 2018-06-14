Akpos and Ochuko were drinking palm wine together. Ochuko said, "Akpos, I have a confession to make."Akpos asked, "What is it?"Ochuko said, "Last week, I slept with your wife. I am sorry."Akpos shouted, "You slept with my wife?!"Ochuko said, "Please forgive me."Akpos cooled down and said, "What are friends for? I forgive you."The following week, Ochuko was furious that someone had harvested all his crops in his farmland. During their drinking time in the evening, Akpos said to Ochuko, "Ochuko, I have a confession to make."Ochuko asked, "What is it?"Akpos said, "I was the one who harvested all your crops. I am very sorry I did that."Ochuko, after getting angry, said, "What are friends for? I forgive you."Two weeks later, they were drinking palm wine together when Ochuko said to Akpos, "Akpos, I have a confession to make."Akpos asked, "What is it?"Ochuko said, "I poisoned your drink because I was angry with you. Please forgive me.Akpos said, "So you poisoned my drink? Anyway what are friends for? I forgive you. I also have a confession tomake."Ochuko asked, "What is it?"Akpos said, "I am sorry! I exchanged our drinks. Please forgive me!"