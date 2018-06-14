One day, Akpos who was in primary three, approached his teacher. Akpos said, "M’am, I should be in primary four, I’m smarter than my sister and she’s in the primary four."The M’am (Teacher) had heard enough of his complaints and took Akpos to the Principal’s office. She explained everything to the Principal who decided to test Akpos with some questions that a primary four pupil should know.PRINCIPAL: What’s 3 + 3?AKPOS: 6!PRINCIPAL: 6 + 6?AKPOS: 12!And so on...The Principal asked the boy many questions and Akpos got them right. The Principal then asked M’am to send Akpos to primary four. M’am decided to ask some more questions and the Principal agreed.M’AM: What does a cow have four of, that I’ve only two of?AKPOS: Legs!M’AM: What’s in your pants that you have but I don’t have?AKPOS: Pockets!M’AM: What starts with a C and ends with T, is hairy, oval, delicious and contains thin whitish liquid?AKPOS: Coconut!M’AM: What goes in hard and pink then comes out soft and sticky?The principal’s eyes open really wide, but before he could stop the answer, the boy was taking charge.AKPOS: Bubble Gum!M’AM: You stick your poles inside me. You tie me down to get me up, I get wet before you do. What am I?AKPOS: Tent!The principal was looking restless.M’AM: A finger goes in me. You fiddle with me when you’re bored. The best man always has me first and what am I?AKPOS: Wedding Ring!M’AM: I come in many sizes. When I’m not well, I drip. When you blow me, you feel good?AKPOS: Nose!M’AM: I have a stiff shaft. My tip penetrates, I come with a quiver?AKPOS: Arrow!M’AM: What starts with ‘F’ and ends with a ‘K’ and if you don’t get it, you have to use your hand?AKPOS:Fork!M’AM: What’s it that all men have, it’s longer in some men than others, the Pope doesn’t use his and a man gives it to his wife after marriage?AKPOS: Surname!M’AM: What part of the man has no bone, but has muscles with a lot of veins like pumping and is responsible for making love?AKPOS: Heart!The principal heaved a sigh of relief and told the teacher, "Send Akpos to the University! I got the last ten questions wrong myself!"