Hilarious Joke - Exam Questions
Akpos, doing examination:

INSTRUCTIONS: ANSWER ALL QUESTIONS.

Q: Why are condoms transparent?

A: So that sperms can at least enjoy the scene even if their entry is restricted.

Q: What is the new AIDS awareness slogan?

A: Try different positions with the same woman instead of same position with different women.

Q: What will happen if earth rotates 30 times faster?

A: Men will get their salary everyday and women will bleed to death.

Q: Why do 90% girls have left bosom bigger than right?

A: Because 90% of boys are right handed.

Q: What is the difference between a PANT and a STAGE CURTAIN?

A: When you pull down the STAGE CURTAIN, the show is over but when you pull down the PANT, it is SHOWTIME!

Q: what does a Signboard outside a prostitute's house say?

A: Married MEN not allowed. We serve the needy, not the greedy

Give Akpos a score over hundred.
