A husband and his wife were arguing on who is more scared between the both of them.After a long argument, they decided to ask their two kids.The first Kid, Junior, says, "Dad is more scared. Anytime he sees a beautiful lady in town, he closes one of his eye."The wife realizing d meaning, was very furious at her husband.After arguing for a little bit, they asked their second kid, Faith. And she says, "Daddy is not scared of anything, but mummy is always scared so much, she can be alone. When dad works night shift, mummy sleeps with the man next door. Sometimes she invites the Gardener or Uncle Kingsley to sleep with Her. Even Uncle Mayowa the Youth Corper, after leaving the room escorts her to the bathroom and bath with her just because she's scared."THE HUSBAND FAINTED!