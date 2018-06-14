Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - I Have A Boyfriend
Akpos was chatting with this girl and the following conversation started:

AKPOS: Hey girl, I think your really hot, wanna go out?

GIRL: I have a boyfriend.

AKPOS: I have a Maths test on Monday.

GIRL: So? what does that have to do with this?

AKPOS: I thought we were just mentioning things that we can cheat on!


