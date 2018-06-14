Jun 14, 2018, 12:20 AM
Topic: Hilarious Joke - I Have A Boyfriend (Read 418 times)
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
Hilarious Joke - I Have A Boyfriend
Akpos was chatting with this girl and the following conversation started:
AKPOS: Hey girl, I think your really hot, wanna go out?
GIRL: I have a boyfriend.
AKPOS: I have a Maths test on Monday.
GIRL: So? what does that have to do with this?
AKPOS: I thought we were just mentioning things that we can cheat on!
