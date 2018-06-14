Trouble is:1. When the person interviewing you at your new job is the same guy you insulted in traffic.Forget the job!2 .When you tell your friend "your mama!" and turn around and see his or her mum staring at you.3. When a mosquito lands on your father's bald head and you try to kill it with your bare hands.You must provide proof, or else...4. When Patience Ebele is your English Teacher before WAEC.Sure-fire failure!5. When you update "salary things" on face book and your landlord comments "on point".Bye-bye to your salary.6. When you're in a bus and you throw away N500 note instead of gala wrapper.7. When you're on top a bike and the okada man is pinging.Heaven beckons!8. When you finish eating in an eatery and you find out your wallet fell out in a taxi.Get ready to do the dishes.9. When Usain Bolt chases you with a Cutlass.Don't bother running, just beg.10. When you give a beggar N1000 note instead of N50.You can add more in the comment section below