The Sunday school teacher said this while teaching on the resurrection of Christ and his Elites:TEACHER: If today were to be the resurrection day, righteousness will be one of the safest guarantee for the saints to rise with Christ! What else can make us be resurrected with Christ?AMADI: In Ikwerre where I come from, just tell the corpse that the tenants have paid for their house rents, and or, that a plot of land is sold at ten million naira, the man will rise immediately!!!TAMUNO: Yes, I accept brother Amadi's judgement because in Kalabari my place, a man will resurrect immediately you tell his corpse that a beautiful girl is looking for him!NWAUZI: In Etche, my town, a man will rise from death if you tell his corpse that the price of cassava has increased!!!ALALIBO: Yes, in Okrika, one will resurrect if you tell ones corpse that the sea is filled with fishes!!!ITORO: In Akwa-Ibom, if you want to make any man resurrect, just tell his dead body that palm-ga don ripe everywhere!AKPOS: Praise da Lord! For we Orhobo people, if we wan make a dead person to rise as Bros J do, we go just tell the corpse say Mama Uvie don bring fresh original ogogoro!!!If you know what can make one to resurrect in your place, add below.