When I got admission, my dad used to advise me not to join cultism and that I should stay away from trouble. Soone day my daddy called me saying, "I'm just watching the news now and there is crises in your school, where areyou?"I told him that I was in my room. He asked, "Did you lock your doors?"I said, "Yes."He said, "That's my son."So an hour later, my dad called and asked me what caused the problem. I told him that they increased the school fees from N27,000 to N127,000.My dad was now like, "Wait my son, I want you to tell me the truth. Where are you right now?""I am in my room right now." I replied.My dad, really angry, said, "ARE YOU STUPID?! Will you get out of that room and join the riot!"Totally surprised, I reminded him, "Dad remember you told me to stay out of trouble.""Forget what I told you earlier!" He said, "Do what I'm telling you now; join the riot, kill somebody if possible!!!"