When I got admission, my dad used to advise me not to join cultism and that I should stay away from trouble. So
one day my daddy called me saying, "I'm just watching the news now and there is crises in your school, where are
you?"
I told him that I was in my room. He asked, "Did you lock your doors?"
I said, "Yes."
He said, "That's my son."
So an hour later, my dad called and asked me what caused the problem. I told him that they increased the school fees from N27,000 to N127,000.
My dad was now like, "Wait my son, I want you to tell me the truth. Where are you right now?"
"I am in my room right now." I replied.
My dad, really angry, said, "ARE YOU STUPID?! Will you get out of that room and join the riot!"
Totally surprised, I reminded him, "Dad remember you told me to stay out of trouble."
"Forget what I told you earlier!" He said, "Do what I'm telling you now; join the riot, kill somebody if possible!!!"