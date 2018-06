AKPOS: Your secretary is very intercoursey!THAMBO: Thanks! It's a robot actually, named "Maria". If you squeeze her right breast, she takes dictation and if you squeeze her left breast, she types letters! I'll Lend it to you for a day and you can see her functions.Next day, Akpos called Thambo from hospital. He shouted, "You bastard! You didn't tell me that the 'HOLE' between Maria's legs is a pencil sharpener!"