A Girl Returns Home After 30 Years.FATHER: (Angry) Where the hell have you been all these years?!GIRL: I was working as a Prostitute in Abuja.FATHER: What!!! Get out of my house you Whore! I don't want to see a your face again do you understand?!GIRL: (Crying) Before I go dad, I came to give you N10million cheque, and here is N2million for my brother. I have bought a big house in UK for you with everything in it including a Ferrari and a Bugatti. Bye dad.FATHER: What kind of work did you say you were doing?GIRL: (Crying out loud) A prostitute dad!FATHER: Come and give daddy a hug, I thought you said you were a 'PROSECUTOR'.