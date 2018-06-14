Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Prostitute's Father

Hilarious Joke - Prostitute's Father
Apr 23, 2014
A Girl Returns Home After 30 Years.

FATHER: (Angry) Where the hell have you been all these years?!

GIRL: I was working as a Prostitute in Abuja.

FATHER: What!!! Get out of my house you Whore! I don't want to see a your face again do you understand?!

GIRL: (Crying) Before I go dad, I came to give you N10million cheque, and here is N2million for my brother. I have bought a big house in UK for you with everything in it including a Ferrari and a Bugatti. Bye dad.

FATHER: What kind of work did you say you were doing?

GIRL: (Crying out loud) A prostitute dad!

FATHER: Come and give daddy a hug, I thought you said you were a 'PROSECUTOR'.
