Akpos walked into class with black eye. The Teacher asked,"What happened?"Akpos replied, "My house is very small. Me, my mum and my dad sleep on the same bed. Every night, my dad asks; 'Akpos are you sleeping?' I say no and he slaps my face and gives me a black eye."The Teacher then said, "Tonight when your dad asks again, keep dead quiet and don't answer."The following morning, Akpos comes again to school with a severe black eye. The Teacher exclaimed, "Oh my God! Akpos why the black eye again?"Akpos said, "Last night my dad asked me again, Akpos are you sleeping. I didn't answer. I just kept dead quiet. Then my dad and my mum started moving. At the same time mum was breathing erratically, kicking her legs up frantically and squealing like a hyena on the bed. Then my dad asked my mum; 'Are you coming?' My Mum said; 'Yes! I'm coming. Are you coming too?' My Dad answered; 'Yes.' They don't usually go anywhere without me so I said, wait for me, I'm also coming!"