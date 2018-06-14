Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Facebook Love  (Read 242 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Facebook Love
« on: Apr 23, 2014, 09:31 PM »
One day, a very rich woman posted on Facebook that she needs a handsome and intercoursey man who wouldn't beat her and run away with her money. And also a man who will satisfy her on bed.

One hour letter, she got 2000 replies from men and she snubbed all of them but one and invited him to her house.

A day later, she heard the bell ring. When she opened the door, she was shocked to discover a man with no legs or arms.

“Hello, how may I help you?” she says.

“Hi, I’m Akpos, and I’m here about your advert on Facebook.”

“How do I know you meet my requirements?” she asks.

“Well, I can’t beat you because I have no arms, and I can’t run away from you because I have no legs.” Akpos replies.

“But how do I know you’re good in bed?” she asks.

Akpos replies, “How do you think I rang the doorbell?"
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 