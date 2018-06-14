One day, a very rich woman posted on Facebook that she needs a handsome and intercoursey man who wouldn't beat her and run away with her money. And also a man who will satisfy her on bed.
One hour letter, she got 2000 replies from men and she snubbed all of them but one and invited him to her house.
A day later, she heard the bell ring. When she opened the door, she was shocked to discover a man with no legs or arms.
“Hello, how may I help you?” she says.
“Hi, I’m Akpos, and I’m here about your advert on Facebook.”
“How do I know you meet my requirements?” she asks.
“Well, I can’t beat you because I have no arms, and I can’t run away from you because I have no legs.” Akpos replies.
“But how do I know you’re good in bed?” she asks.
Akpos replies, “How do you think I rang the doorbell?"