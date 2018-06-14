One day, a very rich woman posted on Facebook that she needs a handsome and intercoursey man who wouldn't beat her and run away with her money. And also a man who will satisfy her on bed.One hour letter, she got 2000 replies from men and she snubbed all of them but one and invited him to her house.A day later, she heard the bell ring. When she opened the door, she was shocked to discover a man with no legs or arms.“Hello, how may I help you?” she says.“Hi, I’m Akpos, and I’m here about your advert on Facebook.”“How do I know you meet my requirements?” she asks.“Well, I can’t beat you because I have no arms, and I can’t run away from you because I have no legs.” Akpos replies.“But how do I know you’re good in bed?” she asks.Akpos replies, “How do you think I rang the doorbell?"