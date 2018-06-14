Akpos had a girlfriend who was stunningly attractive, and his girlfriend had a sister who was more attractive.Just a day before their wedding, Akpos visited his girlfriend, he saw no one but his girlfriend's sister. While checking the wedding invitation together, She suddenly said to Akpos, "Come and keep me company." while slowly undressing.She continued, “I’m going upstairs to my bedroom, and if you want one last wild fling, just come up and get me.”Akpos was stunned and frozen in shock as he watched her go up the stairs. He stood there for a moment, then turned and made a beeline straight to the front door.Akpos opened the door, and headed straight towards his car. Lo and behold, his entire future family was standing outside, all clapping!With tears in his eyes, his father-in-law hugged him and said, “We are very happy that you have passed our little test. We couldn’t ask for a better man for our daughter. Welcome to the family.”Akpos thought, "Thank God I forgot the condoms in the car."