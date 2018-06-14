The President of Nigeria, his Deputy, Mr Akpos and a former Miss World, Agbani Darego were travelling in a train.The train suddenly goes through a tunnel and it got completely dark. Suddenly there was a kissing sound and then a slap! The train came out of the tunnel. The deputy and Akpos were sitting down looking perplexed. The President was bent over holding his face, which was red from an apparent slap. All of them remained diplomatic and nobody said anything.The Deputy was thinking; "These men are all crazily after Agbani Darego. The President must have tried to kiss her in the tunnel. Very proper that she slapped him."Agbani Darego was thinking: "The President must have moved to kiss me, and kissed Akpos instead and got slapped."The President was thinking; "Damn it, Akpos must have tried to kiss Agbani Darego and she thought it was me and slapped me."Akpos was thinking; "If this train goes through another tunnel, I would make another kissing sound and slap the President again."