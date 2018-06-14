The lecturer said, "lets begin by reviewing some Nigeria history. The lecturer asked who said, "I shall return to die in the land of my fathers?"She saw a sea of blank faces except for Kwame who had his hand raised.Kwame replied, "King Jaja of Opobo, 1875!""Very good!" replied the lecturer. Then she asked again, "Who said, the land use act will feed the nation."Again no response except from Kwame, "Obasanjo,1976."The lecturer snapped at the class, "Class, you should be ashamed! Kwame who is from Ghana and new to our country knows more about our history than you all do!"The lecturer head a loud whisper: "Ghana must go!""Who said that?" She demanded.Kwame put his hand up, "Buhari, 1984."At that point, a student at the back scornfully said, "Hmmm! You think you are smart?"The lecturer glared and asked, "All right now, who said that?"Again Kwame said, "Babangida to Abiola in 1992."A student at the back smiled, "I day laugh ooh!"Kwame smiled back and said, "Obasanjo to Atiku in 2011."Now furious, another student yelled, "Oh yeah! Eat this!"Kwame jumped out of his chair waving his hand and shouting to the lecturer, "Indian mistress giving apple to Abacha, 1998"Now almost looking like a mob hysteria, someone said, "You little shit. If you say anything again else, I will kill you!"Kwame frantically yelled at the top of his voice, "Chris Uba to Ngige in 2004!"The lecturer fainted, and as the class gathered around her on the floor someone said "Oh shit, we are in big trouble now!Kwame quickly said, "When Jonathan was elected, 2011"