Hilarious Joke - Are You Relaxing?
Akpos was enjoying the sun at the beach in Lekki when a lady came and asked him, "Are you relaxing?"

Akpos replied, "No, I am Akpos."

A man came and asked him the same question.

Akpos replied, "No! No!... I'm Akpos!"

Later on a little girl came and asked him same question again. Akpos became angry and decided to move away.

While walking, he saw a guy sunbathing. He went up to him and asked, "Are you Relaxing?"

The guy replied, "Yes, I am relaxing."

Akpos hit him real hard on the face and screamed, "Where have you been?! Everybody has been asking of you?!"

What do you think will happen to Akpos?
