Akpos was enjoying the sun at the beach in Lekki when a lady came and asked him, "Are you relaxing?"Akpos replied, "No, I am Akpos."A man came and asked him the same question.Akpos replied, "No! No!... I'm Akpos!"Later on a little girl came and asked him same question again. Akpos became angry and decided to move away.While walking, he saw a guy sunbathing. He went up to him and asked, "Are you Relaxing?"The guy replied, "Yes, I am relaxing."Akpos hit him real hard on the face and screamed, "Where have you been?! Everybody has been asking of you?!"What do you think will happen to Akpos?