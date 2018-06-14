Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Pregnant Girl
DAUGHTER: I'm pregnant mum

MUM: (Angry) How come?!

DAUGHTER: It was an accident!

MUM: You mean you were walking down the street  and you fell on an erect penis?
