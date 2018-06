A young lady comes out of a bus with her left breast showing.She actually walked down a whole mile. A police man sees her and calls her. "Madam,you do know I can arrest you for indecent dressing?""Officer,I don't understand what your talking about", she said looking confused."Madam,your left boob is showing" The officer said.The lady looks down and screams, "Oh my Goodness! I must have left my baby on the bus!!!"