Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Hungry Rat  (Read 256 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Hungry Rat
« on: Apr 28, 2014, 01:31 PM »
Conversation between Akpos and a rat:

RAT: (With a tiny voice) Hello.

MAN: Hello, who am I speaking with?

RAT: Na Mr Akpos be dis abi?

MAN: Yes! You are speaking wit Mr Akpos. Who is dis please?

RAT: So you no recognize my voice abi? Na, me your room mate.

MAN: You say what?

RAT: Your room mate, Rat. I dey your room now.

MAN: I beg your pardon?

RAT: Which yeye beg you dey beg. I never chop since yesterday wey you waka comot. I check that place wey you dey put food I no see anything. I check the kitchen, nothing! I even check your fridge, no single food there! E be like say you wan kill me abi? No problem, I just say make I let you know say that your certificate for inside your wardrobe wey dem write 'LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY', I don eat the "LA" comot. Remaining"GOS" STATE UNIVERSITY. Let me see which work you go take "GOS" state university find (Rat ends call).

What do you advice Akpos should do?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 