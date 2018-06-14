Conversation between Akpos and a rat:RAT: (With a tiny voice) Hello.MAN: Hello, who am I speaking with?RAT: Na Mr Akpos be dis abi?MAN: Yes! You are speaking wit Mr Akpos. Who is dis please?RAT: So you no recognize my voice abi? Na, me your room mate.MAN: You say what?RAT: Your room mate, Rat. I dey your room now.MAN: I beg your pardon?RAT: Which yeye beg you dey beg. I never chop since yesterday wey you waka comot. I check that place wey you dey put food I no see anything. I check the kitchen, nothing! I even check your fridge, no single food there! E be like say you wan kill me abi? No problem, I just say make I let you know say that your certificate for inside your wardrobe wey dem write 'LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY', I don eat the "LA" comot. Remaining"GOS" STATE UNIVERSITY. Let me see which work you go take "GOS" state university find (Rat ends call).What do you advice Akpos should do?