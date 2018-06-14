Akpos, in a drunken state, was staggering home one night and decided to take a short-cut through the cemetery and got shocked to see the place looking like a market with dead people buying and selling.He ran as fast as he could to a house close to the cemetery and started banging on the door. A guy opened the door.Akpos, breathing heavily said, "Please, let me in! Let me in! I'm just coming from the cemetery where I saw dead people buying and selling!"The guy said, "You passed through the cemetery at this night? Don't you know that in the night, nobody in this town passes through the cemetery? Even when I was alive, I didn't pass through the cemetery at this time of the night!"If you were Akpos, what will you do?