If The children of Israel were Nigerians! While crossing d red sea, they would've wasted the whole day in the middle of the sea taking 'pictures' and uploading on Facebook and Twitter with comments like:1. Chilling with Moses.2. Miracle things on point.3. Crossing mode activated!4. Cruising in the red sea.5. Pharaoh no fit catch us.6. Omo see fish flexing.7. Fish for sale, ping for delivery.8. Flexing with Uncle Aaron.9. Swimming mode activated!10. Me and my boo on fish hunting.True or False?