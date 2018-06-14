As soon as the newly-weds returned from their honeymoon, the young bride called her mother, who lived a couple of hours away."How did everything go?" her mum asked."Oh, mother," she began, "The honeymoon was wonderful! So romantic, we had a terrific time. But, mother, on our way back, Andy started using really horrible language. Stuff I'd never heard before. Really terrible four-letter words. You've got to come get me and take me home. Please, Mother!" the new bride sobbed over the telephone."But, honey," the mother countered, "What four-letter words?""I can't tell you, mother, they're too awful! Come get me, please!""Darling, you must tell me what has gotten you so upset.... Tell mother what four-letter words he used."Still sobbing, the bride said, "Mother, words like DUST, WASH, IRON, COOK!."